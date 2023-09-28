type here...
Tragic: 85-year-old suspected witch butchered at Enyan Ankukrom

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
An 85-year-old woman named Abena Kyere was allegedly attacked with a machete by her neighbour, Adwoa Adensa, 55, who accused her of being a witch.

The incident occurred in Enyan Ankukrom in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

According to reports, the accused, Adwoa Adensa, believed that Abena Kyere was responsible for her son’s death several years ago.

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, Adwoa Adensa reportedly stormed Abena Kyere’s home and, without provocation, began attacking her with a machete. Family members rushed to the scene to rescue the victim.

Abena Kyere was left seriously injured and in a pool of blood. She was subsequently taken to the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect fled and went into hiding.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police Command, in collaboration with the Breman Nkwantanum Police Command, has launched a manhunt for the suspect in order to apprehend her.

Family members of the victim have called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that the suspect faces the full consequences of the law.

Source:GHPAGE

