Tragic! Akua Donkor reported dead

A piece of sad news that has landed on the internet confirms the death of Ghana Freedom Party Flagbearer; Madam Akua Donkor.

According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports that have taken over social media trends, Madam Akua Donkor passed away around 11 p.m. yesterday.

The cause of her passing is currently not known as an autopsy report is yet to be conducted on her.

Akua Donkor Biography

Akua Donkor was born in February 1952 in Afigya Kwabre District.

The late politician’s story is story is one of perseverance and ambition.

Akua Donkor

She was raised as a cocoa farmer with no formal education but she worked her way into public service and advocated for local communities as an assemblywoman in Heman.

Her experiences shaped a lifelong dedication to rural issues, setting the stage for her political aspirations.

In 2012, Donkor launched the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) with the groundbreaking goal of becoming Ghana’s first female president.

Though she was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in 2012 and 2016 for technicalities, she never wavered in her mission.

She was known for her direct approach and always encouraged her supporters to address her as “Her Excellency,” showing her unwavering belief in her political destiny.

Akua Donkor’s journey, from farming to founding a political party, shows her resilience in a male-dominated political arena, where she continued to champion the dreams of rural Ghanaians.