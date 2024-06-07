Tragic as another GH woman goes missing in Nigeria

A 37-year-old Ghanaian woman named Georgina Aseidu Boafo has reportedly gone missing in Nigeria.

According to confirmed reports, Madam Georgina left home two weeks ago for Nigeria and his since not returned.

A close family who shared the worrying story on Facebook also disclosed that all efforts to reach her via phone and other mediums have remained futile.

Madam Gerogeina is fair in complexion and speaks Twi, Ga and English Language.

The devasted family have urged people who have any information about missing Georgina to reach them via a phone call on this number 0543599118.

Last month, a Ghanaian lady named Afiba Tandoh and her friend Celine who travelled to Nigeria for a supposed wedding were kidnapped and murdered by a man named Andrews Amechi.

Afiba and Celine’s story have made many Ghanaians worried about the safety of Madam Georgina.

Netizens Reactions…

Adjei Frimpong Priscilla – Which group did she go with?, or she went alone?. If they can trace those she went with and bus she took to Aflao they’ll be little bit close . Did she mention she’ll go with a straight bus ?, all these was known to one of her circle of friends

Asirifi Patrick – They are safe whenever they come here, but the moment we go there, we’re not all that safe

Michael Muah – Did she go on an invitation by a friend or was directed to go there?Kindly furnish me with an answer and I will give you some updates

Blessed Queen – Going there to do what? Trade, visit someone , going there for Finland visa? Please report the case well so well wishers will know where to help with the search.