Tragic! Beautiful chef dies while undergoing surgrey

A tragic piece of sad news that has taken over social trends confirms the death of a young chef simply known on Twitter as @Shugarcubee.
According to reports, @Shugarcubee passed away while undergoing an appendix surgery.
Before her passing, @Shugarcubee was very popular on X for taking orders for events and always delivering on time.
Omw to deliver my ex bfs pepper soup— SHUGAR (@shugarcubee) November 1, 2024
? pic.twitter.com/hVjtpEMdRc
Her tragic death has sent all her followers on the microblogging platform into a complete state of mourning.
Netizens Reactions…
@Kshon615 – I saw her story on ig few weeks ago when she Dey hospital Kai
@LynnJatau – Someone tweeted about reaching out to her family cause he hasn’t heard from her
@Maliq – Haaa Jesus I saw her snap few days ago asking people to pray for her.