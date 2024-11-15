Tragic! Beautiful chef dies while undergoing surgrey

GhPageNewsTragic! Beautiful chef dies while undergoing surgrey
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady 6
A tragic piece of sad news that has taken over social trends confirms the death of a young chef simply known on Twitter as @Shugarcubee.

According to reports, @Shugarcubee passed away while undergoing an appendix surgery.

Before her passing, @Shugarcubee was very popular on X for taking orders for events and always delivering on time.

Her tragic death has sent all her followers on the microblogging platform into a complete state of mourning.

Netizens Reactions…

@Kshon615 – I saw her story on ig few weeks ago when she Dey hospital Kai

@LynnJatau – Someone tweeted about reaching out to her family cause he hasn’t heard from her

@Maliq – Haaa Jesus I saw her snap few days ago asking people to pray for her.

