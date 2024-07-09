Tragic! Beautiful female engineer found dead inside hotel’s swimming pool

A heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through social media confirms the tragic death of 24-year-old Lois Abena Koranteng, a recent graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to a confirmed account, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Lois Abena Koranteng, a promising Petroleum Engineering graduate, checked into a hotel in Takoradi (Chris Lord Palace Hotel) for a business trip.

Accompanying her were her boss and their driver, with each individual staying in separate rooms for the night.

Tragedy struck at dawn on June 8, 2024, when a hotel worker discovered Lois’s lifeless body in the hotel’s swimming pool.

The young woman was found wearing only her bra and panties.

However, despite being rushed to the hospital, it was too late to save her.

The incident was promptly reported to the police, who have since launched an investigation.

A postmortem has been conducted, with the results currently held by the police as they continue to probe the circumstances surrounding her death.

Initial examinations revealed no visible signs of violence; there were no blood stains or cuts on Lois’s body, leaving many questions unanswered about how she ended up in the pool.

Adding to the mystery, the hotel claims that its CCTV cameras were not operational at the time of the incident, thus unable to provide any footage that could have shed light on the events leading up to Lois’s death.

This has raised concerns and speculation among the public and on social media.