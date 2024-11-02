Tragic! Beautiful GH lady who married just four months ago passes away

GhPageNewsTragic! Beautiful GH lady who married just four months ago passes away
A piece of sad news that has taken over X formerly Twitter confirms the death of a lady who’s beautiful both at heart and in person identified as @Ayigbe_Fandango.

According to sources, the newly married lady passed on late yesterday.

@Ayigbe_Fandango and her husband @Kwekucyber tied the knot on 6th July 2024 in a very lavish and colourful ceremony.

- GhPage
GH beautiful

The two were a very loving couple who met on Twitter in 2020 and dated for close to 4 years before making things official between them.

According to close friends, @Ayigbe_Fandango’s Whatsapp status is still active despite her passing and this is what has made people more sad.

