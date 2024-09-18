type here...
Tragic! Beautiful GH TikToker mysterouly dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Amanda Mantey, widely known as Mandy Cross, has passed away at the young age of 24.


The talented content creator died unexpectedly after earlier visiting the hospital to seek treatment for a mild illness.


The mysterious circumstances surrounding her sudden death have left many reeling, with colleagues and followers taking to TikTok to express their grief.

Emotional tributes have since poured in from devastated friends who are struggling to come to terms with the fact that Mandy is no more.

Mandy Cross, known for her vibrant presence and engaging videos on TikTok, had built a significant following on the platform.

Her untimely passing has sparked an outpouring of sorrow from those who admired her talent and personality.

The final funeral rites for the late Mandy Cross are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024, at Asawinso in the Western Region of Ghana, where friends and family will gather to bid their final farewell.

Source:GHpage

