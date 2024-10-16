GhPageNewsTragic: Beautiful lady ends it all by jumping out of a moving...
Tragic: Beautiful lady ends it all by jumping out of a moving car

By Armani Brooklyn
A young and beautiful South African lady named Amanda Tinny has tragically passed on after jumping out of a moving car.

According to sources, Amanda jumped out of her car while driving on the Pretoria highway and was knocked down by a truck.

As of now, the reason she jumped out of her car in the middle of the highway is yet to be established.

Her fans and loved ones on TikTok have since taken to the social media platform to weep and sympathise with the bereaved family.

#rip goodbye my auntie I’m gonna miss you ???????

I hope justice is served! Whoever had hands in your death shall not have peace until the truth is revealed?. Forever in my heart my angel ???. Still feels so unreal, still hoping to hear its a prank ?

