GhPageNewsTragic! Boyfriend murders journalist girlfriend
News

Tragic! Boyfriend murders journalist girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Boyfriend
Boyfriend

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Kenyan journalist, Lilian Achieng Aluko, whose body was discovered in a house in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Lilian, who was a presenter at Radio 44, a local radio station, was found dead at her boyfriend’s house with injuries on her face and a stab wound in the back on November 1, 2024.

READ ALSO: GH groom & bride storms wedding ceremony in a pragya convoy

- GhPage
Boyfriend

The 33-year-old had informed her family that she would be spending the night at her boyfriend’s place, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stated that the suspect, believed to be Achieng’s boyfriend, was apprehended in the Kaanwa area of Tharaka Nithi County.

Popular Stories Right now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once
Jamaicans don’t understand Stonbwoy’s patois songs – Luciano

The DCI worked closely with local authorities in Meru County to track down the suspect, whose movements had been monitored since he disappeared on November 1.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Rev George Owusu Mensah dies

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 11, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1mph
51 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways