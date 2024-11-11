Tragic! Boyfriend murders journalist girlfriend

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Kenyan journalist, Lilian Achieng Aluko, whose body was discovered in a house in Kahawa West, Nairobi.

Lilian, who was a presenter at Radio 44, a local radio station, was found dead at her boyfriend’s house with injuries on her face and a stab wound in the back on November 1, 2024.

Boyfriend

The 33-year-old had informed her family that she would be spending the night at her boyfriend’s place, and that was the last time she was seen alive.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has stated that the suspect, believed to be Achieng’s boyfriend, was apprehended in the Kaanwa area of Tharaka Nithi County.

The DCI worked closely with local authorities in Meru County to track down the suspect, whose movements had been monitored since he disappeared on November 1.

