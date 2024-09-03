type here...
Tragic! Boyfriend sets Olympic athlete girlfriend on fire after breakup

By Armani Brooklyn
Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei is in critical condition in a Kenyan hospital after allegedly being doused with petrol and set on fire by a former boyfriend.

The 33-year-old marathon runner, who competed at the recent Paris Olympics, had suffered extensive burns, the doctor treating her said.

She was attacked at her home in western Kenya, where she had been training.

There are concerns about the increasing cases of violence against female athletes in Kenya, some of which have resulted in death.

Ms Cheptegei is said to have been rescued by neighbours after the incident that happened on Sunday at her home in the small town of Endebess.


She was returning from church with her two children when she was targeted.
The alleged attacker also sustained serious burns, local police chief Jeremiah ole Kosiom told journalists.

Source:GHpage

