Tragic! GH lady pours acid on his boyfriend leading to his death

In a disturbing and tragic incident, a young Ghanaian woman identified as Faustina Odonkor has poured acid on her boyfriend, leading to his untimely death.

The horrific act is said to have occurred following a heated altercation between the couple.

Sources close to the incident report that Faustina and her boyfriend were involved in a confrontation that escalated, and consequently leading to the devastating acid attack.

Meanwhile, according to information circulating online, the young woman previously served a two-year sentence for a related offence.

The repetition of such a violent act has left many wondering how such an individual could commit such a crime again.