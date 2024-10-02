type here...
GhPageNewsTragic! GH lady pours acid on his boyfriend leading to his death
News

Tragic! GH lady pours acid on his boyfriend leading to his death

By Armani Brooklyn
In a disturbing and tragic incident, a young Ghanaian woman identified as Faustina Odonkor has poured acid on her boyfriend, leading to his untimely death.

The horrific act is said to have occurred following a heated altercation between the couple.

Sources close to the incident report that Faustina and her boyfriend were involved in a confrontation that escalated, and consequently leading to the devastating acid attack.

Meanwhile, according to information circulating online, the young woman previously served a two-year sentence for a related offence.

The repetition of such a violent act has left many wondering how such an individual could commit such a crime again.

Source:GHpage

