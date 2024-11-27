A young man identified as Anaegbuachara, has confessed to killing his mother, grandmother, sister and niece for money ritual purposes in Amaeze village, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspect who confessed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, said he killed the victims with poison-laced food.

According to reports, the victims had shared a meal the previous night before going to bed.

The woman identified as Mama Chijioke Amaeze, had brought her ailing mother to her home and had been caring for her before the incident.

Tragic Guy killls mother sister grandmother and niece for money rituals

During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to committing the crime as instructed by a native doctor who lives in the Agbani area of Nsukka but hails from Kogi State.

He claimed that his friend identified simply as ‘Morroco, connected him to the native doctor, who prepared the poison for him.

According to the suspect, the native doctor instructed him to sacrifice his mother in exchange for wealth.

However, his sister and her two children visited their mother and also ate the poisoned food.

“He was instructed to poison and kill his mother only and that same day he was instructed to carry out the devilish act the grandma, sister and 2 sister’s children visited and they all ate the food he poisoned together that’s how they all died,” Chijinkem Ugwuanyi wrote.

“The only surviving one among them is a kid of around 9yrs and he was taken to hospital but since then he has been mentally unstable and indirectly running mâd at the moment.

“He confessed to the crime yesterday and asked for forgiveness.”