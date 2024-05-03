Tragic! Husband stabs wife to death for cheating on him

A Nigerian woman by the name Kumapayi Arinola, has been stabbed to death by her husband, Onipede Dare, for cheating on him.

As reported, the incident occurred at Christ Avenue, in the Adebayo area of Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

A spokesperson for the police in the state, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, said the command has commenced investigations.

“We received information from the children. The incident happened on Saturday, 27/4/24. Father’s name: Onipede Dare, Mother’s name: Kumapayi Arinola. Police investigating the matter.” Abutu said.

According to reports, the couple sent their eldest child on an errand after which they locked themselves in the room and engaged in free-for-all fights.

During the fight, the man said to be a law enforcement agent, and his wife, who worked in a chemist shop, stabbed each other with sharp objects.

At the end of the ensuing melee, the wife dropped dead after severe injuries from multiple stabbings.

Neighbours had come to settle the fight only to find the door to their apartment locked. When they could not break the door open, they removed some of the building ceilings to gain entry into their apartment.

The neighbours, however, met the deceased and her husband with injuries all over their bodies. The woman looked unconscious and was immediately rushed to the hospital but she gave up the ghost before they got to the hospital.