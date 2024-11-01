Tragic! Lady who dragged her sponsor to Aunty Naa for a house compensation dies

A young Ghanaian woman, Hajia Fidaus, has tragically passed away after a short illness.



Just a month before her passing, she became ill and was receiving hospital treatment.

Before this, Hajia Fidaus had taken legal action against her former sponsor, a man who promised to build her a house during their relationship but failed to follow through.

Hajia Fidaus

She sought justice and brought the matter to Aunty Naa, a well-known mediator, to demand compensation.

Initially, the sponsor offered financial compensation, but Hajia Fidaus refused, insisting on the original promise.

The mediator then ruled in her favour, awarding her the property after the sponsor declined a monetary settlement.

The news of her passing has brought renewed attention to the case, with many expressing their condolences on social media.

