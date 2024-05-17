type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTragic! Man tries to end it all by drinking cement mixture over...
News

Tragic! Man tries to end it all by drinking cement mixture over unpaid debts (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Tragic! Man tries to end it all by drinking cement mixture over unpaid debt (Video)

A sad video showing a man being hospitalized after drinking a cement mixture has left a lot of social media users teary.

The commentary surrounding the video alleges that the man tried to end it all over unpaid debt.

As reported, the man is wallowing in severe debt hence making living on Earth feel like torture to him.

He decided to end it all by drinking a cement mixture but was luckily saved.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital where’s currently receiving treatment.

Watch the video below to know more…

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, May 17, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
1mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe