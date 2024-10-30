GhPageNewsTragic! Mother, 3 kids and maid die as vehicle veers off its...
Tragic! Mother, 3 kids and maid die as vehicle veers off its lane and falls into the river

By Armani Brooklyn
In a heartbreaking event, residents of Dabaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ghana’s Ashanti Region have recovered the bodies of five people after a black Toyota Vitz veered off the road and plunged into the Owabe River.

According to reports, the driver, a mother and professional dressmaker, was on her way to drop her children at school and head to work.

Along the way, she picked up two passengers and when they were approaching the bridge over the river, a heavy truck reportedly startled her and caused the car to fall into the river.

Despite residents being quick to the scene, the lives of all five occupants, including her two children, the maid and the two other passengers, were lost.

