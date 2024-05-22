Tragic! Mother of two ends it all as her husband divorces her for another woman

A Nigerian woman, Margaret Oyibo Atayi, has reportedly ended it all over her failed marriage.

Reports state that Margaret, an Idoma girl from Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State, was last seen around City College of Education in Mararaba, Nasarawa state, at about 3 am on Friday, May 17.

Confirming her death, the bereaved father, Mr Atayi, said:

“Margaret was a mother of two children. She has been in depression for some time now due to mistreatment by her husband.

She went out on that fateful Friday morning at 3 am without knowing anybody. Her body was discovered in the late hours of Monday, and every available evidence confirmed that she ended it all”

Her sister, Stella Ameh, while replying to a comment on Facebook said:



“Yes, she went into depression and left her parent’s house for an unknown destination the day she went missing, and she was found dead ending it all by herself.



And her ordeal was caused by the Orokam man she married, whose first wife died in the same fate.”

It was gathered that Margaret was happily married to her husband from Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, after the death of his first wife, and they were staying abroad with their two kids before her husband later relocated her back to Nigeria and abandoned her with her two kids.

Allegedly, her husband is now dating another woman in the States and it is what forced Margaret into depression.

