Tragic! Photos of the final year O’Reilly SHS student who was stabbed to death over an argument about whose father is richer lands online

O’Reilly Senior High School in Okpoi-Gonno, Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal District, Accra, is once again under scrutiny following the tragic death of a final-year student, Edward Borketey Sackey.

Edward was stabbed to death yesterday during an argument with friends over whose father was wealthier.

As confirmed, this incident marks the second murder at the school, raising serious concerns about student safety and the role of the authorities in protecting the welfare of their students.

According to eyewitnesses, the argument between Edward and his friends quickly escalated, leading to a physical confrontation.

In the course of the physical confrontation, one of the students pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Edward multiple times.


The authorities at O’Reilly SHS have been accused of neglecting the welfare of their students.

This has made some social media users conclude that the school’s failure to maintain order and provide adequate security contributed to the tragic outcome.

