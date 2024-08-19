type here...
Tragic! Police office who doubles as an Uber driver shoots guy to death over fare

By Armani Brooklyn
A Police officer who doubles as a Ride-hailing driver identified as General Constable Smith Gyeke is currently in Police custody after shooting 25-year-old Stanley Ahadzi to death.

As reported, the police officer and the deceased had a strong disagreement over the fare of a passenger at the frontage of the Koans Estate at Satellite- Kuntunse, in the Greater Accra Region.

According to confirmed sources, the deceased was not a passenger but became involved when a female passenger called him for assistance with directions.

Upon his arrival, a disagreement over the fare that the female passenger was supposed to pay occurred between the two men.

The police officer, irritated by the argument, drew his gun and shot the deceased without provocation.

Source:GHpage

