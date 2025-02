Tragic! Popular actress dies at 35

Nollywood actress Patience ‘Pat’ Ugwu, popularly known as ‘Sugar Girl,’ has died at age 35

She was known for her roles in Lack of Money (2018), Port-Harcourt Lady (2019), and Twist of Fate (2020).

Beyond acting, she was an online fitness coach for PatPat Fitness, a beauty business owner, and a Permanent Makeup Trainer.

Her death was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post by veteran actor Emeka Okoye, who expressed deep sorrow and shared details of her funeral arrangements.

