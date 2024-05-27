Tragic! Popular blogger dies in KK Fosu and Bless’ gory accident

A tragic car crash on the Accra-Apam highway involving celebrated Highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless has resulted in the death of blogger and publicist John Claude Tamakloe.



The accident occurred on Saturday, May 25, 2024, as the group was travelling to perform at a wedding ceremony.

According to the car’s driver, Nana Obiri Yeboah, their Toyota Camry collided head-on with a Benz car.

The Benz driver was reportedly attempting to overtake another vehicle when it ran into the Camry, leading to the devastating crash.

The impact of the collision resulted in the immediate death of John Claude Tamakloe, who was accompanying Bless as his videographer.

Both KK Fosu and Bless sustained serious injuries in the accident.

READ ALSO: K K Fosu & Bless involved in a fatal accident – GRAPHIC PHOTOS

It has been confirmed that the musicians suffered broken legs, with KK Fosu’s injury being particularly severe.

The news of the accident has sent shivers through the entertainment community, with fans and colleagues expressing their condolences and support for the injured musicians.

KK Fosu, known for hits like “Anadwo Yede,” and Bless, famed for “Chocho Mucho,” are both receiving medical care for their injuries.

The loss of John Claude Tamakloe, a well-known blogger and publicist, is being deeply mourned by the media and entertainment industry.

His contributions as a videographer and publicist were highly regarded, and his sudden passing has left a void in the community.

As investigations into the accident continue, the focus remains on the recovery of KK Fosu and Bless and the mourning of John Claude Tamakloe’s untimely death.

READ ALSO: Empress Lupita returns to social media looking very healthy and beautiful after rehab – Video