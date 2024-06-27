Tragic! Popular millionaire and businessman ends it all

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of one of Nigeria’s e-commerce giants, Konga, Nick Imudia, has reportedly died by suicide.

ThisDay reports that Imudia took his life on Tuesday, June 25 by jumping from the balcony of his apartment in Lekki, Lagos state.

Before jumping, he was said to have called his brother based in the United States to give instructions on how to distribute his wealth should anything happen to him.

He was also said to have reached out to his young daughter from a previous relationship, telling her he would always be there for her and that she only needed to look in the sky to see him.

His friends, family, and associates have been mourning following the unfortunate incident.

Imudia, who hailed from Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, was previously married to the mother of his young daughter, who is also from the same local government. The marriage ended due to irreconcilable differences.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.