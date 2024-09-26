type here...
Tragic! Popular music producer Unda Beatz reportedly dies

By Armani Brooklyn
Under Beatz

Popular Ghanaian music producer and beatmaker, Unda Beatz, has tragically passed away just three days after celebrating his birthday.

The news has left the music industry and fans in shock, as many have taken to social media to express their grief and disbelief over the sudden loss.

Unda Beatz is known for producing several hit songs, including Stonebwoy’s chart-topping track “Top Skanka.”

His production talents played a crucial role in shaping the sound of modern Ghanaian music.

He worked with numerous top-tier artists and contributed to the Afrobeats and dancehall scenes.

Though details surrounding the cause of his death have not yet been released, his passing has been deeply felt by all who knew him, both personally and professionally.

Unda Beatz’s legacy will live on through his music, and his contributions to the industry will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.

