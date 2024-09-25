Tragic! Popular TikToker Guy 1 stabbed multiple times to death – Video

A piece of sad news from Konongo confirms the death of popular Ghanaian TikToker simply known as Guy 1.

According to a report by Kessben FM, Guy 1 was stabbed to death by a notorious guy named Yaw Apese.

As confirmed, Yaw Apese is a known neighbourhood thug who has gained a bad name for terrorizing the people of Konongo.

Before Yaw Apese attacked Guy 1, he had been consistently taking money from Guy 1’s younger brother and this is what triggered him to retaliate.

As stated by the Kessben FM reporter, the money Yaw Apese consistently took from Guy 1’s brother was meant to buy gold.

Unfortunately for Guy 1, Yaw Apese had a knife on him when they were fighting and this is what he used to stab the deceased to death.