type here...
GhPageNewsTragic! Popular TikToker Guy 1 stabbed multiple times to death - Video
News

Tragic! Popular TikToker Guy 1 stabbed multiple times to death – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy 1

A piece of sad news from Konongo confirms the death of popular Ghanaian TikToker simply known as Guy 1.

According to a report by Kessben FM, Guy 1 was stabbed to death by a notorious guy named Yaw Apese.

As confirmed, Yaw Apese is a known neighbourhood thug who has gained a bad name for terrorizing the people of Konongo.

Guy 1

Before Yaw Apese attacked Guy 1, he had been consistently taking money from Guy 1’s younger brother and this is what triggered him to retaliate.

As stated by the Kessben FM reporter, the money Yaw Apese consistently took from Guy 1’s brother was meant to buy gold.

Unfortunately for Guy 1, Yaw Apese had a knife on him when they were fighting and this is what he used to stab the deceased to death.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.5mph
75 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways