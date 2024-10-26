Tragic! Rogue police officers shoot musician to death

GhPageNewsTragic! Rogue police officers shoot musician to death
By Armani Brooklyn

By Armani Brooklyn
Police Officers
Okezie Chikezie Mba, a well-known Nigeran Ogene musician known by his stage name Igbo Jah has tragically been killed by some officers of the Nigerian police in Enugu.

The renowned artist who was celebrated for his contributions to traditional Igbo music, was shot multiple times in an incident the police have described as an “accidental discharge.”

Police Officers - GhPage
Police Officers

The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious questions and sparked outrage on the internet.

Many fans and advocates are demanding justice, citing a pattern of police brutality and calling for greater accountability within the Nigerian Police Force.

