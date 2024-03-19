Tragic: Son of NPP’s late Professor Adu Boahen attacked and killled inside his East Legon home

- Advertisement -

Sad news coming in confirms the death of Christoper Adu Boahen who’s the son of NPP founding father late Professor Adu Boahen.

According to reports, suspected robbers attacked and killed the son of the late Ghanaian celebrated historian a few hours ago in Accra inside his East Legon house.

The deceased was a physically challenged person who reportedly didn’t even struggle with the assailants.

Accra-based Asaase Radio which first reported the incident said the suspected robbers also ransacked Christopher’s home after taking his life.

Christopher’s father, a history professor, was the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in 1992., the first elections held after Ghana’s return to democracy under the Fourth Republic.