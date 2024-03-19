type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTragic: Son of NPP's late Professor Adu Boahen attacked and killled inside...
News

Tragic: Son of NPP’s late Professor Adu Boahen attacked and killled inside his East Legon home

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Tragic Son of late professor Adu Boahen attacked and killled inside his East Legon home
- Advertisement -

Sad news coming in confirms the death of Christoper Adu Boahen who’s the son of NPP founding father late Professor Adu Boahen.

According to reports, suspected robbers attacked and killed the son of the late Ghanaian celebrated historian a few hours ago in Accra inside his East Legon house.

Tragic Son of late professor Adu Boahen attacked and killled inside his East Legon home

The deceased was a physically challenged person who reportedly didn’t even struggle with the assailants.

Accra-based Asaase Radio which first reported the incident said the suspected robbers also ransacked Christopher’s home after taking his life.

Christopher’s father, a history professor, was the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in 1992., the first elections held after Ghana’s return to democracy under the Fourth Republic.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Accra
few clouds
87.9 ° F
87.9 °
87.9 °
68 %
4.3mph
21 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more