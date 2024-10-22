Tragic! Step mother murders boyfriend’s 2 kids out of jealousy of their biological mum

A stepmother, Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, has been accused of killing her boyfriend’s two young children because she was jealous of their real mom.

According to a lawyer involved in the case, Minjarez thought the children’s mother was seeing her ex-boyfriend, which made her angry.

Corena and her boyfriend, Jesus Dominguez, 35, both from Pueblo, Colorado, went to court where they were charged with the murder of the two kids.

The couple was arrested in February after other family members became worried about the children, Jesus Jr., 5, and Yesenia, 3.

When police searched for the children, they found Yesenia’s body hidden in concrete inside a storage unit where the family had been staying.

Her brother, Jesus Jr., was found in a suitcase in the trunk of a car at a junkyard nearby.

