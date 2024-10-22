GhPageNewsTragic! Step mother murders boyfriend's 2 kids out of jealousy of their...
News

Tragic! Step mother murders boyfriend’s 2 kids out of jealousy of their biological mum

By Armani Brooklyn
Step Mother
Step Mother

A stepmother, Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, has been accused of killing her boyfriend’s two young children because she was jealous of their real mom.

According to a lawyer involved in the case, Minjarez thought the children’s mother was seeing her ex-boyfriend, which made her angry.

Corena and her boyfriend, Jesus Dominguez, 35, both from Pueblo, Colorado, went to court where they were charged with the murder of the two kids.

READ ALSO: Takoradi: Gayy man murders his gayy partner during a fight

Step Mother - GhPage
Step Mother

The couple was arrested in February after other family members became worried about the children, Jesus Jr., 5, and Yesenia, 3.

When police searched for the children, they found Yesenia’s body hidden in concrete inside a storage unit where the family had been staying.

Her brother, Jesus Jr., was found in a suitcase in the trunk of a car at a junkyard nearby.

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Bishop Salifu Amoako’s housegirl arrested for giving car keys to Esrald

author avatar
Armani Brooklyn
In the end, it wasn't death that surprised me but the stubbornness of life!
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
74 %
3.4mph
99 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways