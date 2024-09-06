Tragic! University guy murders his female friend and buries her inside his compound – FULL narration

A sad report from Nigeria confirms the tragic passing of Christiannah who was declared missing by her parents on 19/08/2024.

According to her parents, they were contacted by her said “abductors” using her own WhatsApp contact, demanding 1.5 million Naira (GHS 14,600) in ransom fee of which her parents raised 350,000 Naira immediately

These abductors then requested that the money be sent to a bet account through a bank deposit channel.

After receiving the money on 22/08/2024, the abductors requested that the bank statement of the sender be forwarded to their email. The family complied but communication ended.

Meanwhile, on 22/08/2024, some amounts were sent to Christiannah’s bank account which was then withdrawn into a random Wema bank account.

Days later, intelligence operatives confirmed through the bank that the BVN linked to the masked Betting account was also linked to this Wema account.

Also, the betting company was contacted about this case and has locked the account with only about 100k withdrawn so far.

-- AD --

Ayodele, a.k.a SK, is active on social media and had posted a handful of his details, including his bank details under giveaway posts.

Further findings also showed that he, SK, and Christianah have had comment section exchanges in the past.

With all this information, the operatives began to track down his cell phone activities and text messages. The cell phone tracking led them to his parent’s house,

Operatives then got confirmation of his presence in the building through active tracking of his mobile device and immediately swooped in on the suspect to conduct arrest.

After this, clear pieces of evidence were found with the suspect, including Christianah’s blue iTel A56 smartphone.

Also, in his phones are details of the money moved and also details confirming he owns the Betting account that was locked. It was registered with his phone number.

They also found links with the email address of the family member who has been interacting with the deceased.

Meanwhile, SK had been chatting with mutual friends pretending as if he knew nothing while hunting for the next victim

SK on 03/09/2024 confessed to have killed his friend & churchmate, Christianah Idowu and buried her in his father’s compound.

New stories, yet to be confirmed, also indicate that SK’s ex-girlfriend and his biological sister were killed similarly in 2018 and 2020 respectively.