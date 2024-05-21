Tragic! Woman mauled to death by her own two dogs

A female dog lover has been mauled to death by her two XL Bullies.

The sad incident happened in Havering, east London, at around 1.10 pm on Monday, May 20.

When paramedics arrived at her home at Cornwall Close in Hornchurch, there was nothing they could do to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was only identified as a woman in her 50s, but her name is yet to be released.

The victim was attacked by the animals at the family home.

Before Metropolitan Police officers arrived the dogs were shut in a room of the house.

Officers were able to safely seize the two XL Bullies, but it is still unclear what will happen with them.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called to Cornwall Close at around 1.12pm to reports of a woman attacked by a dog.

“The woman was treated by medics from London Ambulance Service, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.

“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house.

“They did not leave the house at any time during the incident. The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.”

The American dog breed was banned in the UK at the beginning of 2024 after a spate of deadly attacks.

