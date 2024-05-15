Tragic! Woman murders her househelp and throws her remains in the bush (Video)

A sad video that has since gone rife on social media shows the moment a woman was apprehended for murdering her house help and throwing her remains in the bush.

As reported, the sad incident happened in Anambra State in Nigeria.

In the circulating video, the woman can be seen showing where she kept the remains of the decade househelp inside the bush.

During interrogation by the police, the woman failed to reveal why she murdered the househelp and later dumped her remains in the bush.

All she did was beg for mercy and forgiveness from the police and other neighbours who were present at the scene.

The case is now with the police pending further investigations.

@shyvvonnety – Wicked woman!!! I won’t be surprised if she is from Ozubulu.

@Tonia_dimma – At least she will live her remaining life in suffering, pains and regrets

@devflair_ – Women maltreating their helps have become so normal over here in the east it makes me sick especially when you can’t do much about it. It’s even worse in Anambra, nobody even makes a move against it anymore, just side talks and whispers when the help/madam walks down the street

