Tragic! Young GH gospel artiste ends it all; Leaves a sad note behind

Young and promising Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Mawuko Adafola has tragically ended it all.

In a heartbreaking note he left behind, he urged his sympathizers not to cry for him but rather help his family.

As of now, the reason behind Yaw’s death is yet to be known but social media users have attributed it to the recent rise in economic hardships.

@Philhimself on X for instance commented; It hard to be a man these days. 2 s.uicides today from young men. I think men all over the world are not being protected and helped enough. Men also deserve Empowerment. All over the world , gender ministries focuses more on the girl-child and don’t groom the boy-child

@Itzkay_jnr – You see y’all talking rubbish about his death , akans will say 3ntu wu a da

@Overrated_Boss – You know you have a family who needs you and you commit su.icide ? This is the dumbest death ever