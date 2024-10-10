type here...
GhPageNewsTragic! Young GH guy shot to death in Canada (Video)
News

Tragic! Young GH guy shot to death in Canada (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Canada

A young Ghanaian student currently based in Canada named Marvin Baah Boadu has been shot to death near an apartment in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area of Toronto.

As reported, Marvin, a man in his 20s, was shot three times and was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

Canada

This is a painful reminder of a similar incident earlier this year in February when another Ghanaian, 39-year-old Adu Boakye, was also shot and killed.

The Police have since launched serious investigations into the shooting, but as of now, no suspects have been arrested.

Residents of the area are urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
77.3 ° F
77.3 °
77.3 °
87 %
0.2mph
51 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways