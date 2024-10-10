Tragic! Young GH guy shot to death in Canada (Video)

A young Ghanaian student currently based in Canada named Marvin Baah Boadu has been shot to death near an apartment in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area of Toronto.

As reported, Marvin, a man in his 20s, was shot three times and was pronounced dead after he was rushed to the hospital.

This is a painful reminder of a similar incident earlier this year in February when another Ghanaian, 39-year-old Adu Boakye, was also shot and killed.

The Police have since launched serious investigations into the shooting, but as of now, no suspects have been arrested.

Residents of the area are urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation.