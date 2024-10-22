Tragic! Young police officer found dead in the middle of Kpandai Lesseni road

Constable Maxwell Appiah, a young officer with the Ghana Police Service, has tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident near the Kpandai District Assembly.

The incident occurred on Sunday, October 20, 2024, around 5 PM, while Constable Appiah was returning from a patrol.

According to information gathered by GhPage, Constable Appiah was riding as a pillion passenger on a motorbike alongside a fellow police officer after concluding their patrol and snap-check duties.

READ ALSO: Man who just got married caught on top of another man; Video trends

Constable Maxwell Appiah

The officers had called off their operations due to heavy rainfall in the area.

While travelling on the Kpandai Lesseni road, an unregistered motorbike recklessly crossed their path, which caused the tragic accident.

The impact of the crash killed Constable Appiah instantly while his colleague sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Kpandai District Hospital for medical treatment.

-- AD --

Constable Maxwell Appiah’s body has since been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

At the same time, investigations are ongoing to locate the rider of the unregistered motorbike responsible for the accident.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar curses Delay for sleeping with MPs, & the flagbearer of popular political party