Transfers LIVE: Liverpool make shock Frenkie De Jong move

Liverpool have reportedly had contact with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco over the potential move for Frenkie de Jong next summer as Arne Slot looks to improve his midfield options for next season as per El Nacional.

Barcelona have been looking for potential exit opportunities for the Dutchman over the last few seasons due to his lack of performance and his extremely high wages but have struggled to find suitors to satisfy De Jong’s demands.

Liverpool are now said to be interested, however, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick may be against the departure as he is convinced with De Jong’s performances in second third of the season.