The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has announced it will increase transport fares by 19% effective Saturday, October 29, 2022.

According to the union, the increment has become necessary due to the continuous soaring prices of petroleum products at the various fuel pumps.

This is coupled with the galloping inflation and the current depreciation of the Cedi.

In an interview with Joy News, the General Secretary of the Union, Godfred Abulbire said the Union will issue a statement later today to inform commuters about the latest adjustments to fares.

He said the Union agreed on a 19% increment against an earlier proposed 49% after an extensive discussion with President Akufo-Addo, together with other transport operators across the country.

Currently, Diesel and Petrol are selling for over GH¢15 and GH¢13 respectively at major fuel pumps; a situation transport operators say is eroding their profit.

Meanwhile, VIP JEOUN announced new transport fares for the travelling public effective Monday, October 24.

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale will have to pay GH¢240.