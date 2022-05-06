type here...
Transport fares to go up by 30% from next week
Transport fares to go up by 30% from next week

By Albert
Transport fares to go up by 30% from next week
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has stated that it intends to increase transportation fares by 30%.

The raise will begin on Friday, May 13th, according to the Union.

The decision was made as a result of the recent increase in fuel prices, according to GPRTU.

The Union petitioned the government in April to remove various tariffs on fuel items to help drivers and commuters, but President Akufo-Addo refused.

If that happens, the President claims it will cost the country $4 billion in revenue.

Abass Imoro, the GPRTU’s Industrial Relations Officer, stated in an interview with Citi News in Accra that attempts to contact the Ministry have been unsuccessful.

“We had no choice but to make a decision.” We had considered becoming sympathetic. We didn’t want to make this decision, but the administration refused to work with us.

“Because fuel prices continue to rise, we wrote to the Transport Minister about our plans to raise transportation fares, but we received no response.” As a result, we will make a decision that will benefit both of us. By next Friday, we’ll disclose the revised prices.”

