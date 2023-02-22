There have been several stories of the hardships outside Ghana. People say it’s not easy staying outside Ghana, however, citizens keep travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In as much as living abroad may not be as comfortable as here in Ghana, there are some things you could get over there that may be ‘better’ than the ones you have here.

A Ghanaian lady who has been in Jordan since 2016 has made a profound statement about life outside Ghana.

This lady has been working in Jordan as a home care person for the past 6 years.

According to her, the nature of the job in the house is very tedious, especially the ironing part of the job.

The Ghanaian lady in an interview said one should not be quick to travel if one takes a minimum of 2000ghc monthly as the kind of work they do outside for survival is tedious.

She claimed that most Ghanaian ladies who travelled to Jordan have ignored the regular hard work and now trading in prostitution for survival.

She sent a strong warning to anyone who desires to travel abroad to think thoroughly so that he or she won’t end up with regrets whatsoever.