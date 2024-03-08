Trending audio of Dr Grace Boadu’s househelp confirming that her own people tasked him to poison her

- Advertisement -

A new audio from the camp of the late Dr Grace Boadu has surfaced on social media and opened a can of worms in the process.

In the audio, one of Dr Grace Boadu’s male house helps can be heard confirming to the late herbal practitioner that he was tasked by her own siblings to poison her.

As confirmed by Prince, he was given a poisonous substance to mix with Dr Grace Boadu’s food and water.

In the now circulating audio, Prince further alleged that he was given the poisonous substances by one Sister Frema.

And after receiving the poisonous substances, Dr Emma and Soldier personally came to him to teach him how to use the poisonous substances.

Prince who gave an A-Z account of how he was tasked to poison late Dr Grace Boadu conformed to her madam that he was sceptical reason she never added the substances to her food and water.

In another audio also, the late Dr Grace Boadu can be heard warning an individual to never-ever request the invoice from her other health centres except for the one in Kumasi

These explosive audios were dropped on the internet by Afia Schwar.

Dr Grace Boadu Funeral

The final funeral rites of Dr Grace Boadu will be held between 8-10th March 2024.

The laying in state and burial will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Ejisu Abankro in the Ashanti region where all well-wishers are expected to convene to mourn the late Dr. Grace Boadu.