type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsHere's the trending Legon 4some video
News

Here’s the trending Legon 4some video

By Armani Brooklyn

A week ago, Legon Penthall Week Celebration came off. Students from the school and others joined to make merry.

The event saw performances from King Promise and a host of other artists.

However, the show’s aftermath has landed many students in serious trouble.

READ ALSO: Pregnant woman found dead inside the bush; Sakawa guys ticked as the suspects behind the murder

According to witnesses, a group of 4 students were caught and filmed having intercourse.

As alleged, the four students intentionally decided to have intercourse in the full presence of the masses.

Social media users who have come across the story have called out the students for disgracing themselves and the school.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sad! Youngman found dead on Accra-Tema motorway after his car submerged in floodwaters

READ ALSO: Pretty GH lady cries over a single slice of GHS 1 yam; Says it’s too expensive (Video)

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Friday, May 31, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
83.9 ° F
83.9 °
83.9 °
73 %
3.6mph
100 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways