Here’s the trending Legon 4some video

A week ago, Legon Penthall Week Celebration came off. Students from the school and others joined to make merry.

The event saw performances from King Promise and a host of other artists.

However, the show’s aftermath has landed many students in serious trouble.

According to witnesses, a group of 4 students were caught and filmed having intercourse.

As alleged, the four students intentionally decided to have intercourse in the full presence of the masses.

Social media users who have come across the story have called out the students for disgracing themselves and the school.

