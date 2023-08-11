Trending video of a 65-year-old man seriously watching ‘blue film’ on his phone inside the banking hall

- Advertisement -

A viral video featuring a 65-year-old man engrossed in watching an X-video inside a banking hall has received mixed reactions from netizens.

The incident which took place at an undisclosed banking facility has garnered widespread attention due to its unusual nature.



As seen in the viral clip, the man was calmly seated in the banking hall and absorbed in the X-video while waiting for his turn to get served by the tellers.

READ ALSO: Archipalago’s baby mama threathens to get him deported from the US to Ghana if…

While some individuals find humour in the audacity of the man’s actions, others have expressed concern over the erosion of social norms and decorum.



Many have taken to the comments section of the video to debate whether the man’s behaviour was simply a reflection of modern technology’s impact on social etiquette, or if it was an example of an individual challenging societal norms intentionally.

Commenting under the video, @Elorm Sunny for instance stated – Though not condoning the act because the behavior is considered morally wrong, but no one is talking about how bad the invasion of the man’s privacy is and even posting it online. Remember the law of the golden rule…what you don’t want people to do to you, don’t do it to others (Matthew 7:12).

READ ALSO: Art teacher comes under fire for distracting students with her shape and back behind (PHOTOS)

@ill_nojie – These old men share porn on WhatsApp with some weird unpornographic titles I swear. I was helping this man fix his whatsapp and some other bits on his phone. Different videos messages from different people. Even WhatsApp groups. That was the most quietest repairs I have ever done

@maverickhillz – Diz kind old man Make Dem watch diz man oh,he fit go get konji now defile small pikin nah so he dey start ooh

READ ALSO: He turned me into a punching bag and was beating me all the time – Archipalago’s baby mama speaks

@kofivava – Evidence that too much time is spent in the banking hall. I blame the bank

@eebookhunoluwa – Daddy de porn WhatsApp group ..

@Chengworldboy – Mans going through a lot, him got clear him head

@Olumide55468907 – Abeg make una let pop daddy learn styles go home

READ ALSO: Art teacher comes under fire for distracting students with her shape and back behind (PHOTOS)

Abeg make una let pop daddy learn styles go home ???? — Olumide_? (@Olumide55468907) August 11, 2023

READ ALSO: “I was the one paying rent and footing other bills” – Archipalago’s baby mama disgraces him big time