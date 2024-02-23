Trending video of a bride crawling to present a cake to her inlaws receives mixed reactions

- Advertisement -

A bride is trending for crawling in her flowing wedding dress to present a cake to her in-laws.

In a video taken at the wedding reception, the bride crawls from one end of the hall while her in-laws waited behind a table at another end.

The bride holds the cake in one hand and struggles to hold her gown with the other to keep herself from tripping while crawling.

Appearing to be visibly struggling, the wife is seen frowning at some point as she continued with her assignment.

The guests who were present at the event watched and cheered her on.

Eventually, she reached the table where her in-laws were – And they collected the cake from her before helping her to stand up and hug her.

Later in the clip, the bride is seen kneeling for her groom.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

@VicktorOkpalan – This is actually degrading to womanhood! Like what nonsense

@Gnwalor – For whatever reason she was made to do this, I hope the groom was also made to role on the floor when he came for introduction, if that didn’t happen, the bride’s family need to find a way to make him do that and also post on SM.

@Shexygodless – If you have a mother in-law that will make you do this on a wedding day run ooooo

@Victorianyama – It’s absolutely demeaning ….I doubt its culture…tradition..just a group of slave drivers….sick

@Redbone – Omo this is poverty o ? you and your family members are meant to worship her because she’s leaving everything to help your son life ? sorry Mo harsh but it’s the truth I can’t continue I feel sick with this video ?