Trending video of a bride refusing to kiss a groom

A young African woman has generated a wave of reactions online over her refusal to kiss her groom during their white wedding.

In the now-viral video, the preacher blessed the couple’s marriage and asked the groom to kiss the bride.

However, the bride refused to kiss the groom after the pastor told them to share a kiss.

The groom who was patient at first lost it and tried to steal a kiss from his wife but she refused and ended it with a hug instead.

The video has since sparked outrage from netizens who remarked on how embarrassing her action was.

Reactions as bride refuses to kiss groom at their wedding…



Ishow_leck quizzed: “Why is she laughing FGS? She was actually insulting his husband and laughing. Eww.”

Amy_beke stated: “Maybe the guy mouth dey smell ?.”

abazwhyllzz wrote: “Maybe she forgot to brush,the man should understand.”

cutejannygal opined: “She’s a shy woman. Most women are like that esp seeing their parents, church mentors and village people in the audience.”

floraD_explorer wrote: “This marriage was a mistake. It is not too late for this man to opt out. it is either the person this woman love is definitely in the crowd in attendance. or it is the woman that has money but jus wanted to stage the marriage to make someone in the crowd jealous.”

Bride refuses to kiss her room on their wedding day. pic.twitter.com/yoSU6VZlqF — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 10, 2024

