type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of a bride refusing to kiss a groom
News

Trending video of a bride refusing to kiss a groom

By Armani Brooklyn
Trending video of a bride refusing to kiss a groom

A young African woman has generated a wave of reactions online over her refusal to kiss her groom during their white wedding.

In the now-viral video, the preacher blessed the couple’s marriage and asked the groom to kiss the bride.

However, the bride refused to kiss the groom after the pastor told them to share a kiss.

The groom who was patient at first lost it and tried to steal a kiss from his wife but she refused and ended it with a hug instead.

READ ALSO: SHS teacher ends it all after losing entire savings to sports betting

The video has since sparked outrage from netizens who remarked on how embarrassing her action was.

Trending video of a bride refusing to kiss a groom

Reactions as bride refuses to kiss groom at their wedding…


Ishow_leck quizzed: “Why is she laughing FGS? She was actually insulting his husband and laughing. Eww.”

Amy_beke stated: “Maybe the guy mouth dey smell ?.”

abazwhyllzz wrote: “Maybe she forgot to brush,the man should understand.”

cutejannygal opined: “She’s a shy woman. Most women are like that esp seeing their parents, church mentors and village people in the audience.”

floraD_explorer wrote: “This marriage was a mistake. It is not too late for this man to opt out. it is either the person this woman love is definitely in the crowd in attendance. or it is the woman that has money but jus wanted to stage the marriage to make someone in the crowd jealous.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Husband stabs okada rider after catching him on top of his wife

READ ALSO: Breaking: Aircraft carrying Malawi’s vice president goes missing

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, June 10, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
81 %
3.4mph
83 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
80 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways