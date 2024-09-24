type here...
News

Trending video of a chief jamming to King Paluta’s M’akoma song inside a palanquin

By Armani Brooklyn
Akwambo

King Paluta’s hit song “Makoma” has once again captured the hearts of many, including prominent figures in society.

In a heartwarming display of cultural pride and musical appreciation, a video of a chief dancing to the popular song has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared on Facebook by GhPage, shows the chief in full traditional regalia, dancing in a palanquin as part of the Agona Kwanyako Akwambo festival procession.

The festival, held annually in the Central Region of Ghana, is a significant cultural event that showcases traditional customs, music, and dance.

The chief’s energetic and rhythmic moves to “Makoma” became one of the standout moments of the celebration.

As the chief swayed and moved to the beats of King Paluta’s song, the crowd erupted in cheers and praised his dance moves.


The viral video has since attracted widespread attention online, with many applauding the chief’s embrace of contemporary Ghanaian music while upholding the rich traditions of the Akwambo festival.

King Paluta’s “Makoma,” known for its catchy melody and relatable lyrics, continues to resonate with Ghanaians from all walks of life, and the chief’s dance has only amplified its impact.

Source:GHpage

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
