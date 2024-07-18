type here...
Trending video of a Ghanaian man caught shoplifting in Canada

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian man has been caught for allegedly stealing from a retail shop in Vancouver, Canada.

The incident which was filmed on camera has since garnered significant attention and criticism on the internet.

The video shows the man, accompanied by a friend, attempting to steal a PS5 gamepad from a store.

However, their actions did not go unnoticed, as the security personnel on duty quickly caught and followed them to retrieve the stolen item from the suspect.

The video, which was first shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), has since sparked a wave of criticism from Ghanaians and other social media users.

Many have expressed their disappointment and condemnation of the alleged crime, highlighting the negative impact such actions have on the reputation of the Ghanaian community abroad.

One user commented, “This is disgraceful. We need to uphold the integrity of our nation no matter where we are. Such behaviour tarnishes our image.”

Another user added, “Stealing is never the answer. It’s sad to see young people resorting to such actions.”

Source:GHpage

