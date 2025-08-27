Trending video of a husband physically assaulting wife

A worrying video that has surfaced on social media shows the moment a husband was filmed physically assaulting his wife.

In the video, the husband was aggressively attacking his wife while their toddler loudly cried.

The cause of the fight between the two is unknown but the video has received massive condemnation from social media users.

Social media users who have come across the video have called on the police to fish out the husband to make him endure the full weight of the law.

Netizens Reactions

@Martin – Daughter gonna grow up bitter and negatively hardened

@Obiaabewu – Some just happened right now in my face. Their last born , a girl was there. I had to take her out from there.

@Solanko – This has to be worse thing to happen to a kid,I still have trauma because of how I grew up as kid