Trending video of a lady publicly ‘getting intimate’ with a dog

- Advertisement -

A trending video on social media which has raised eyebrows shows the moment a lady was filmed almost getting intimate with a stray dog.

As seen in the video, the lady can be seen playing with the stray dog who was in the mood to have intercourse.

READ ALSO: Archipalago throws his baby mama and son out of his house because of his new GH girlfriend (Video)

Notwithstanding the shame, the lady herself was recording the whole disgusting incident on her phone.

Social media users who have come across the video have brutally condemned the lady for her actions.

Click on this LINK to watch the video