type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of a lady publicly 'getting intimate' with a dog
News

Trending video of a lady publicly ‘getting intimate’ with a dog

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Trending video of a lady publicly 'getting intimate' with a dog
- Advertisement -

A trending video on social media which has raised eyebrows shows the moment a lady was filmed almost getting intimate with a stray dog.

As seen in the video, the lady can be seen playing with the stray dog who was in the mood to have intercourse.

READ ALSO: Archipalago throws his baby mama and son out of his house because of his new GH girlfriend (Video)

Trending video of a lady publicly 'getting intimate' with a dog

Notwithstanding the shame, the lady herself was recording the whole disgusting incident on her phone.

Social media users who have come across the video have brutally condemned the lady for her actions.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Click on this LINK to watch the video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
76 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways