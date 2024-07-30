type here...
GhPageNewsTrending video of a market man washing his yams in dirty gutter...
News

Trending video of a market man washing his yams in dirty gutter water causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Trending video of a market man washing his yams in dirty gutter water causes stir

A video that has caused a massive stir online shows a a yam seller washing his products inside a dirty gutter water.

The incident which was captured on video, has sparked widespread concern about food safety and hygiene practices in the country.

In the footage, he can be seen pulling several tubers of yam out of a filthy gutter, prompting immediate anger and disbelief from the onlookers.

Trending video of a market man washing his yams in dirty gutter water causes stir

Witnesses at the scene reported that the seller had been seen earlier in the day, conducting what appeared to be a normal business.

However, suspicions arose when he was spotted lingering near the gutter.

Upon closer inspection, it became evident that he was retrieving yams from the dirty water and debris.

Watch the video below to know more…

The incident is said to have happened in Lagos, Nigera.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.8 ° F
75.8 °
75.8 °
84 %
3.5mph
89 %
Tue
76 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways