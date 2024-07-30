Trending video of a market man washing his yams in dirty gutter water causes stir

A video that has caused a massive stir online shows a a yam seller washing his products inside a dirty gutter water.

The incident which was captured on video, has sparked widespread concern about food safety and hygiene practices in the country.

In the footage, he can be seen pulling several tubers of yam out of a filthy gutter, prompting immediate anger and disbelief from the onlookers.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the seller had been seen earlier in the day, conducting what appeared to be a normal business.

However, suspicions arose when he was spotted lingering near the gutter.

Upon closer inspection, it became evident that he was retrieving yams from the dirty water and debris.

Watch the video below to know more…

The incident is said to have happened in Lagos, Nigera.