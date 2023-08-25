Trending video of a mother of 5 receiving severe beatings for stealing ‘foes’ in the market

A viral video circulating on social media depicts a distressing scene involving a mother of five who was brutally beaten by a group of market women.



The video has evoked a range of reactions, shedding light on the complexities of public reactions to alleged crimes and the question of vigilante justice.

In the video, the woman can be seen surrounded by a group of furious market women who physically assaulted her with heavy blows and slaps to her face.



The incident reportedly took place in a market setting and was fueled by accusations of theft of second-hand clothing.



The mob of women claimed that the woman is a notorious thief who has been stealing from them for some time now.

