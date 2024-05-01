Trending video of a nurse ignoring a woman in labour to do a TikTok video and also laugh at her

A sad video of a nurse on duty ignoring a woman labour to do a TikTok video has raised massive eyebrows on social media.

In the video, the woman in labour is seen and heard screaming in pain while the nurse ignored and continued to make her TikTok video.

Aside from ignoring the woman in labour, the nurse also laughed at her – Making it seem she was happy about the expectant mother’s pain.

Social media users who have come across the video have called on authorities to immediately revoke the license of the nurse.

Reacting to the video, @chisomholic on Twitter for instance commented – This is what she has on camera. Now, imagine how badly she treats her patients when no one is looking. Women do not know how lucky they are to have men around. Without men they’ll just eat each other up and continually try to solve every problem with crocodile tears.

@whereisrynn – She’s making a video and smiling while the patient is in pain? Who made this one a nurse ??

@datboi_loner – More reason I pray and avoid not falling sick… If a nurse could be doing this to someone in labour, the nurse would set ring light in front of a patient in bed

@the_bigpelumi_ – Sad that y’all think everyone wearing a scrub, a wig and holding a spyg is a Nurse, what if she’s an hospital assistant, what if she’s a Doctor, what if she’s even just a cleaner that’s holding on to the spyg for eye service and making videos. y’all are just so quick to slander nurses forgetting you’d all make your last breathe in the hand of one.

@daniels_osi – What’s wrong with most of these nurses? Why is TikTok more important to you when there’s a woman in pains who is supposed to be your responsibility? GenZ will not be our end.

@ChuksOhaxx – That is what you get when all this useless girls that have been doing TikTok and their parents force them to go and learn nursing.

Watch the video below to know more…