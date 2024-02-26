Trending video of a pastor inserting his fingers inside a married woman’s V in the name of deliverance

- Advertisement -

A pastor from the eastern part of Africa has taken over social media trends with his unusual deliverance session.

In a trending video, the pastor can be seen delivering a married woman from the spirit of barrenness.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that despite being married for 15 years now, the woman has still not put to birth and this has negatively impacted her marriage

While in the deliverance session, the pastor inserted his fingers inside the married woman’s V.

READ ALSO: A tour inside and outside Nana Agradaa’s over $3M apartment; The former sika gari merchant (Video)

READ ALSO: “I don’t have access to my GWR dashboard” – Afua Asantewaa alleges as Ghanaians bash her for hiding her disqualification

Desperate for a miracle, the married woman went to the past to seek spiritual intervention.

The supposed end-time pastor took advantage of the woman’s desperation and decided to sexually abuse her subtly.

This video has since received over 1 million views on Twitter alone after it was first shared by @danielmarven on the microblogging platform.

Sharing numerous opinions, some netzines have called for the arrest of the pastor.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions

@Geewin_Edekhe – Understand that you can still serve God without church

@wushekazi45 – The church is all about religion, and Jesus came on earth so that people could have a relationship with God. People must learn to read their

@OluPetersJr – She was close to having an orgasm rather than being delivered from whatever they thought she was going thru.

@fortunateozuyak – That’s why you need to stay away from extremely churchy girls That’s how they be with your wife anytime she fails to conceive

READ ALSO: Trending video of Mcbrown and her hubby sharing kisses to dispel divorce rumours on Baby Maxin’s birthday